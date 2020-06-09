Cheyenne Man Arrested in Rock Springs for Terrorist Threats

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department continues to investigate an incident in which a Cheyenne man was arrested early Sunday morning for numerous counts including making terrorist threats.

Police responded to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County around 1:15 a.m. on June 7 for a report of a suspicious incident. Upon arrival, officers determined that 19-year-old Antonio Landeroz had gained access to the hospital’s maintenance building and turned off the power to numerous pieces of equipment in the hospital.

At the time of the incident there were no patients in the area affected by the power outage, according to a statement by the RSPD.

After further investigation Landeroz was arrested for terroristic threats, criminal entry, interference with a police officer, and reckless endangering. This case remains under investigation.

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.