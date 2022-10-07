Cheyenne Man Sentenced to Prison after Trafficking Fentanyl near an Elementary School

CHEYENNE — A 34-year-old Cheyenne man will serve time in prison after he was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school. He was also in possession of cocaine, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice District of Wyoming Office.

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo recently announced that Robert Butler, 34, of Cheyenne, was sentenced on September 29 by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Butler was sentenced to five years imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.

After a traffic stop of Butler in Cheyenne on April 28, police seized approximately 165 grams of cocaine. A subsequent search of Butler’s home resulted in the seizure of over 600 fentanyl pills, approximately 50 grams of cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

This crime was investigated by the Cheyenne Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.