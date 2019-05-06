Cheyenne Resident Passes Away in Car Accident East of Laramie

CHEYENNE– On May 5, 2019, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 30 on Wyoming 210 east of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 2:23 am, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2009 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Wyoming 210 when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the roadway. The driver over-corrected the vehicle back to the left before driving off the left shoulder and overturning.

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 20-year-old Cheyenne, Wyoming resident Seraphina N. Jimenez. Jimenez was not wearing her seatbelt properly and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Driver inattention and cell phone use are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 54th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 27 in 2018, 34 in 2017, and 16 in 2016 to date.