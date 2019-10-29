Cheyenne Woman Dies in One-Vehicle Rollover

CHEYENNE– On October 27, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 32 on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Around 3:30 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2005 Ford F-350 was traveling southbound on Interstate 25 when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the snow-covered roadway. The Ford entered the median and overturned.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 56-year-old Cheyenne, Wyoming resident Teena J. Anderson. Anderson was wearing her seatbelt and transported to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash.

Speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 133rd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 98 in 2018, 114 in 2017, and 97 in 2016 to date.

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” ~The Lorax

Help Us Save Lives on Wyoming Roads, Always Buckled and Never Drunk or Distracted. We have partnered with Injury Prevention Resources to bring awareness to Wyoming roadway safety, join us in saving lives.

