Chickens Allowed After 5-4 Vote

ROCK SPRINGS — After multiple attempts and several years, residents in Rock Springs can now own chickens.

The Rock Springs City Council voted 5-4 to approve an ordinance allowing residents to keep chickens in their back yards. The ordinance received an amendment proposed by Councilman Eric Bingham that required residents planning to raise chickens to keep them a covered enclosure in the backyard or rear of the property. The amendment was approved unanimously.

Bingham said he made the amendment to address potential issues with people having chicken coops at the front of their properties. Bingham, who works as the land use director for Sweetwater County, said accessory uses for properties are typically done in the backyard portion of a property to preserve property aesthetics

Prior to the vote, a couple Council members voiced how they would side on the debate. Councilman Larry Hickerson said he would vote in favor of the ordinance saying received slightly more comments supporting the ordinance over opposing it. Councilman Dan Pedri took the opposite side, saying people contacting him were mostly against it.

Mayor Max Mickelson issued a warning to residents wanting to keep the birds, saying if the city’s animal control officers receive as much as one chicken-related complaint per month, he would introduce an ordinance to repeal residents’ ability to keep chickens. Councilman Rob Zotti said he understands the challenges the city’s animal control department faces, but said it’s hard for him to vote against the proposal and restrict a person’s ability to do what they want on their property.

The vote was: