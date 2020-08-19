Child Care Ordinance Change Takes Another Step Forward

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance amendment that would add Family Child Care Centers as a conditional use permit in the single-family residential districts in Green River.

The ordinance change would allow in-home child care centers in residential zones R1 and R2 to to accept five additional kids, including infants, through a conditional use permit. Councilman Gary Killpack emphasized the process for obtaining a conditional use permit, pointing out that it keeps just anyone in the community from being able to accept more children or opening a larger child care center in their home.

Councilwoman Lisa Maes said the city also has to trust the residents to know which areas are suitable for child care centers and which are not.

Several residents came out to the Green River City Council meeting to express their support for the ordinance change. Resident Irish Kreiss said in-home child care centers allowed her to return to the workforce. She said the affordability of the in-home centers is what allowed her to return to work. However, she said she lucked out because there was only one spot available.

Many other residents spoke on the personal relationships their children formed with their caretakers at in-home child care centers.

The Council spoke in favor of the ordinance change, noting that it addresses a need in Green River as there is reportedly a lack of child care in the community. Stephanie Bohlmann, in-home child care center operator, said there is a lack of availability specifically for infants in child care. She said there are only 16 infant spots across the entire town.

This leaves many parents either having to stay home from work to take care of their babies, or they have to leave their infants with unlicensed caretakers.

“Babies need licensed care,” Bohlmann said.

At the last council meeting, Mayor Pete Rust was opposed to the ordinance change, as he said the city needs to be careful with issuing conditional use permits for residential zones. However, he said he received 12 comments on this issue since the last meeting, and nine were in support of the ordinance change while three were opposed. No public comments were made at the meeting in opposition to the ordinance change.

“That’s a pretty strong statement in support,” Mayor Rust said.

The Council unanimously passed the third reading, and will hear the third and final reading at their next meeting on Tuesday, September 1.