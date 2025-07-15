Child Developmental Center Receives National Recognition

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center recently earned recognition from the National Association for the Education of Young Children as the center plans to continue work on becoming accredited.

According to the center, the association’s recognition reflects the highest standards in early childhood education. Achieving this milestone demonstrates the center’s commitment to providing high-quality care and education to the children and families of Sweetwater County.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our staff,” Program Director Tammy Macy said. “We are honored to be among the select early childhood programs nationwide that meet NAEYC’s rigorous standards for excellence.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Accreditation is awarded to early childhood programs that meet 10 research-based standards, including relationships, curriculum, teaching, assessment, health, family engagement, and leadership. The process includes a thorough application, classroom observations, and continuous quality improvement efforts.

Fewer than 10 percent of all early childhood programs in the U.S. achieve accreditation.

“Families in Sweetwater County can now have even greater confidence in the quality of care their children receive at SCCDC,” Lori Lucero, the center’s executive director said. “This achievement reinforces our mission to provide a compassionate, steady and kindergarten ready environment for children, families and our community.”