Child Developmental Center Winter Clothing Drive Serves More than 300

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center PTO recently sponsored a winter clothing drive to collect hats, gloves, coats, and boots to provide to children in need.

Many local businesses gave generous donations allowing the CDCs in both Rock Springs and Green River to purchase hats and mittens for over 300 children.

The CDC Parent/Teachers Organization worked throughout the end of November and the first part of December to gather what it could for donations, both monetary and actual winter clothing.

“We began with filling requests from teachers that had identified students in need at the CDC as our school is a Title I school that serves low-income families,” said organizer Jessica Anson. “We are opening up requests from the public for winter clothing, which we are somewhat limited on currently.”

Anson said families can email the CDC at sccdcptowinter@gmail.com and they will go through requests to see what they can do for them with the clothing they have at this time.

“We are also continuing to collect donations of new or gently used winter clothing, especially clothing for older kids and adults to fill the continuing requests,” Anson continued. “We want to help keep as many kiddos warm as possible this winter.”

Businesses that contributed to the clothing drive include Quickenden Chiropractic, Boars Pit Food Truck, Krone Diesel, Deja Brew, and Crowheart Energy.

