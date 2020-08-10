Child Reunited with Parents After Found by Passing Motorist

ROCK SPRINGS — A nine-year-old Rock Springs boy was reunited with his parents on Saturday after being discovered by a passing motorist along Interstate 80.

According to information provided by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, troopers were notified that the child was safely waiting at the Green River Police Department after being picked up by the motorist around 3:45 pm. The motorist said the boy was walking alone along the side of Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County.

WHP troopers assisted the Green River Police Department in locating the young child’s parents. Troopers were able to find the family of the boy in Rock Springs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

According to the WHP statement, the parents were driving two separate vehicles when one of the vehicles experienced a flat tire along the side of I-80. After the repair on the tire was made, the parents loaded up and left, not knowing the child was not in either vehicle.

Troopers were able to safely reunite the child with his family after determining there were no underlying suspicious circumstances.

Thanks to the combined efforts of the Green River Police Department, responding troopers, and the act of the good Samaritans who stopped when they saw the young boy on the side of the road, this situation ended well.