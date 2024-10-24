Child Welfare Check Leads to Arrests Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS – A welfare check on a child resulted in several arrests Tuesday.

According to the Rock Springs Police Department, officers served a warrant at 1030 Pilot Butte Avenue after the RSPD and Wyoming Department of Family Services had attempted to perform welfare checks at the residence before, but had been denied entry. The search warrant was issued due to ongoing concerns for the child in the home.

The RSPD reports finding animal feces and urine throughout the property, as well as exposed wires, minimal food and extreme filth. Officers also allegedly found drugs and paraphernalia. Three minors were placed in protective custody and four adults were arrested.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The RSPD arrested Richard Tanner for two counts of abandoning or endangering a child – first offense, and on an outstanding warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. Kymberlyn Garfield was arrested for one count of abandoning or endangering children – first offense, one count of unlawful possession – powder or crystalline form less than three grams, one count of unlawful possession of a schedule I or II drug greater than three ounces, one count of unlawful manufacture or delivery of a schedule I or II narcotic drug and cruelty to animals.

Duane Garfield was arrested for one count of abandoning or endangering children – first offense, one count unlawful possession – powder of crystalline form less than three grams, one count unlawful possession – schedule I or II drug greater than three ounces, one count unlawful manufacture or delivery – schedule I or II narcotic drug, and one count interference with peace officer – interferes or resists arrests. Jennifer Fahrney was arrested on two counts of abandoning or endangering children – first offense, one count of unlawful possession – plant form less than three ounces – first offense, one count of unlawful possession – powder or crystalline less than three grams, and one count of endangering children – permitting child to remain in an area with methamphetamine.