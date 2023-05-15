Children Playing with Matches Results in Shed Fire Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS — No one was injured in a shed fire caused by children playing with matches on Ridge Avenue Sunday morning, according to the Rock Springs Fire Department (RSFD).

At 10:39 a.m. Sunday, RSFD responded to a report that a shed was on fire near the alley at 722 Ridge Ave.

RSFD responded with three apparatus and nine personnel and arrived within 4 minutes of being dispatched to the call.

“Upon arrival, a shed fully engulfed in fire was discovered at the address. Crews began exterior attack to protect exposures and transitioned to an interior attack to completely extinguish the fire,” the release states.

The fire was out at 11 a.m., but crews remained on scene checking for spots until 11:30 a.m.

“The cause of the fire was determined to be youths playing with matches,” the release states. “The RSFD wishes to remind everyone that matches, lighters, and other ignition sources should be kept out of reach from children.”

There were no injuries reported. The fire was contained to the shed.

The family wanted to publicly thank the RSFD, police department, and other emergency responders for their quick action in keeping the fire from spreading to other structures.