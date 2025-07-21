Chip Seal Work Scheduled to Begin July 22 in Green River

GREEN RIVER — Consolidated Paving is scheduled to begin chip seal work Tuesday, July 22, as part of the 2025 Sixth Penny funded Cape Seal Project. The work is expected to take approximately three days and will take place on multiple streets throughout the city.

Only streets identified as Base and Schedule A on the project map—marked in red and blue—will be included in this phase.

Motorists are urged to slow down in work zones and follow traffic control signs and flaggers. Drivers are also encouraged to use alternate routes when possible.

The chip seal is the second phase of a three-part cape seal process. The city will announce tentative dates for the final slurry seal phase as they become available.

For more information, contact the Green River Engineering Department at 307-872-0524.