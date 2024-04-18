Chris Bunning (May 3, 1946 – April 9, 2024)

Chris Bunning passed away on April 9, 2024, at the age of 77.

Chris was born in Rock Springs on May 3, 1946, to Christian P. and Margaret F. Bunning. As the lone boy in a house with four amazing sisters, he quickly developed a life-long appreciation for the beauty and solitude of the outdoors. His favorite seat was a saddle. His favorite house was a canvas tent in the Wind River Mountains.

He attended schools in Rock Springs followed by the University of Wyoming, a detour to Alaska with the U.S. Army and then on to the Parks School of Business in Denver. While serving in the army, Chris met the love of his life, Marnie, in Pinedale. The two married on March 26, 1970, in San Francisco.

After business school, Chris returned to Rock Springs and went to work full-time for John Bunning Transfer Company. As a fourth generation family member, he was elected to the Board of Directors of the company in 1973 and served as President and CEO since 1995. In addition to his steadfast dedication to the family business, he was also President of the North Side State Bank and served on the Board of Directors for 1st Bank of Wyoming. His work extended far beyond the bank and trucking company with his service to a number of industry-related associations.

Chris was on the Executive Committee of the Oilfield Haulers Association from 1974 to 1980 and a member of the Board of Directors of the Rocky Mountain Oil and Gas Association from 1995 to 1997 where he served as Chairman of the Transportation Committee. He served on the Board of Directors of the American Trucking Association, the Petroleum Association of Wyoming and was a past President of the Wyoming Trucking Association. Even with so many professional obligations, Chris never forgot to slow down and enjoy life.

He was passionate about his horses, his lawn, the Wyoming Cowboys and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He rediscovered his love for golf later in life where he found plenty of natural solitude searching for his ball in the rough. He cared deeply for his friends, his employees and the entire community he called home.

For some, he was the boss. For others he was a husband, a father, a grandfather, a brother or a friend. For those of us lucky enough to really know and love him, he was and will always be a hero.

Chris is survived by his incredible wife of 54 years, Marnie, three sons; Scott, Jeff (Lucia) and Brad, and four beautiful granddaughters; Jordan, Olivia, Caroline and Amara. He also leaves behind three sisters; Betty Hodges (Gary), Joyce Coates (Greg) and Margaret Gibbens (John), niece Sara Dalton (Casey) and nephew Mike Nystrom (Margie).

He was preceded in death by his parents and his incredible sister Nancy.

A celebration of life will be held in Rock Springs at Bunning Hall on May 6, 2024, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please hold your loved ones close and consider a donation to one of the many incredible local charities serving Rock Springs.