Chris Colt Harker (October 19, 1959 – July 24, 2026)

Chris Colt Harker, 66, passed away on July 24, 2026 at his home in Red Desert.

He was born on October 19, 1959 in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, the son of Richard and Dorothy Harker.

Chris worked as a welder for most of his life until his retirement.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He married DeAnne “Dee” Heidemann on July 16, 2010. They were married for 16 years and together for 34.

Chris enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting and fishing. He was always known as the “pioneer” of the family because he had such a fondness for history and the frontier era. He also enjoyed traveling to Nebraska to visit his wife’s family at least once a year.

He was a member of the Wamsutter Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Dee Harker of Red Desert; mother Dorothy Harker; six brothers; one sister; many cherished nieces, nephews, extended family and his beloved pets.

He was preceded in death by his father Richard Harker and a nephew Doug Winner.

Cremation will take place and private family services will be held at a later date.