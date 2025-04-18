Chris Lane to Close Out Wyoming’s Big Show Performances Aug. 2

Country star Chris Lane will perform at Wyoming's Big Show Aug. 2. Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater Events Complex/Sam Aldrich.

ROCK SPRINGS — Country hitmaker Chris Lane will headline the final night of this year’s Sweetwater County Fair August 2 at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.

Lane has become a staple on country radio and streaming platforms. With chart-topping hits like “Fix,” “Big, Big Plans,” “I Don’t Know About You,” and “Take Back Home Girl,” Lane has earned more than 1.5 billion global streams.

Lane has toured with some of country’s biggest names, including Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, and Dan + Shay. His music blends traditional country roots with pop-influenced melodies.

“It’s only fitting to wrap up this year’s Big Show with someone who brings such feel-good energy and crowd-pleasing hits,” Bob Spicer, of the Sweetwater Fair Board said. “Chris Lane is the perfect finale to what’s shaping up to be our biggest year yet.”

Chris Lane’s concert is free with fair admission, closing out a full week of concerts, carnival rides, food, livestock shows, and family-friendly fun at Wyoming’s Big Show.

For the full concert lineup and event details, visit www.sweetwaterevents.com.