Chris Lee Harwood (1950 – July 25, 2025)

Chris Lee Harwood, a beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away on Friday, July 25, 2025 at his home in Rock Springs, at the age of 75. He was born on a serene Sunday in Salt Lake City, Chris was the cherished son of Leo Harwood and Beth Reynolds.

Chris spent his formative years in Utah, attending local schools and graduating from Granger High School in 1968. He would later forge a distinguished career as a Golf Professional, a passion that spanned over 50 years, and was a dedicated member of the PGA of America. His love for the game of golf was matched by his enthusiasm for hunting, fishing, and the thrill of motorcycles, sports cars, and side-by-sides.

On June 6, 1970, Chris married the love of his life, Marsha Pierce, in a beautiful ceremony in Salt Lake City. Together, they built a loving home in Rock Springs, creating a lifetime filled with adventure and cherished memories.

Chris possessed a rare zest for life, which was evident in his many interests and his unwavering commitment to family. He loved nothing more than spending quality time with those he held dear, imparting wisdom and joy to all who crossed his path.

Survivors include his wife, Marsha Harwood of Rock Springs; one son, Jeffrey Harwood and wife Nicole of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; one daughter, Corinne Beach and husband Travis of Silverdale, Washington; one brother, Dee Harwood and wife Nancy of St. George, Utah; one sister, Kathy Young and husband Virgil of St. Helena Island, South Carolina; brother-in-law Desmond Pierce and wife Amelia of Northglenn, Colorado, three brothers-in-law, Robert Pierce of Northglenn, Colorado, Wayne McAllister of Salt Lake City, Utah; Bob Olsen of Salt Lake City, Utah; five grandchildren, Christepher Beach, Alexander Beach, Lorelei Harwood, Aiden Harwood, Landon Harwood as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Douglas and Marjorie Pierce; two sisters, Judy McAllister and Becky Olsen; sister-in-law Susan Schlegel.

Chris’s memory will be honored and cherished in the hearts of those who knew him.

The family respectfully requests donations in Chris’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County as a way to honor Chris’s generous spirit and his profound impact on the lives of all who loved him.