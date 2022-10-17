Chris Sutton – I

Tell us a little about yourself.

I have lived in Sweetwater County for the past 12 years and chose to stay here. I began my law enforcement career in 2014 with the Rock Springs Police Department, and then joined the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office in 2016.

In February of 2022 I announced that I would be running for Sheriff of Sweetwater County, and would conclude my career as a deputy after the primary elections. I am now placing my entire focus and commitment into being your next Sheriff of Sweetwater County.

Prior to Law Enforcement, I spent over 20 years in senior management positions overseeing acquisitions, IT, HR, Project Management, with budgetary responsibility.

My wife Heather (a 20 year veteran as a 911 Dispatcher) and I are happily married with 4 children and 1 grandchild (Danea 32, Aivre 29, Cherelle 15, Brylan 11, and 5 month old grandson Ellis). Heather was born and raised in Green River, and we call this home because of the beauty around us, and all of the wonderful people in Sweetwater County.

My Faith

I have a personal belief in God and my Savior Jesus Christ. I strongly believe that you should represent yourself each and every day in a manner that pleases Him. I have previously been a children’s pastor in Colorado and believe that our future generations need us more now than ever before.

Service to my Country

In 1989 I enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, and honorably and faithfully served our country as a combat veteran in Operation Desert Shield/Storm. I love the flag and what it stands for. I am proud of the great men and women before me that fought for our liberties, and then passed that baton onto myself and others that will continue to fight and give up their life, so that others may enjoy the wonderful liberties of living in the United States of America.

Political Party

I have been a Conservative Republican since 1988, and in February of 2022 chose to run independently as a Sheriff candidate. Law enforcement has been politicized so much through the years, and I strongly believe that the Sheriff position needs to remain neutral, no (R) or (D). Every person should matter to your Sheriff, no matter what! Your Sheriff’s responsibility is to protect people from harm, and protect everyone’s Constitutional Rights. I am a patriot who loves our liberties, and will proudly serve as a “true” Constitutional Sheriff for the community I love. I am a member of the Constitutional Sheriff’s and Peace Officer Association (CSPOA) and am certified through this agency as a Constitutional Sheriff.

My Oath to this Office

After being certified with the CSPOA, I have a deeper understanding and responsibility of taking the oath to – Support, Defend, and Obey the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies foreign and domestic. I don’t take that lightly and will always do the right thing even when it’s not popular. “Our Constitution is not dead, nor is it a negotiable document that can be placed under a “Civil” umbrella. The Sheriff position is one of the most significant positions in the structure of our government, and I will take the “oath” to always protect your Constitutional Rights, even against federal over-reach. I serve my citizens, period!

What can you expect from me

I will bring back compassion for our citizens, integrity in our deputies, and I will re-build relationships that have not been nurtured for many years. I will be a Sheriff for the people! I am asking for your vote, as it will guarantee my pledge to fight for your liberties and freedoms, as well as bringing back what our forefathers fought so hard to bring to our great nation! Honored to serve you

What do you see as the most important issues in your candidacy and how will you address them?

I am passionate about “Mental Health Awareness” and our “Juvenile Justice System.” I have already begun working with local organizations to address how we can better serve our Law Enforcement and community on Mental Health, as well as County department heads specifically working on issues with our Juveniles.

The Sheriff’s Office has a great opportunity to join other departments and organizations and provide “our” perspective and support!

How can voters contact you?

www.suttonforsheriff.org, www.facebook.com/chris4sheriffnow, chatwithchrissutton@gmail.com or feel free to call me at 307-922-2239.