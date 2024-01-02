Chriss Robert Mitchell (June 1, 1952-December 26, 2023)

Chriss Robert Mitchell, 71, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, passed away at home on Dec. 26, 2023 with his loving wife by his side.

Chriss was born to Orval and LaRae Mitchell, on June 1, 1952, in American Fork, Utah. Chriss began a career in mining in Midway, Utah at the Mayflower mine. He moved his family to Green River in 1975, where he took a job working for FMC in the trona mine. He retired after 39 years and moved to Rio Rancho, New Mexico. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed sharing that love with his family, whether it was hunting, camping, backpacking, or hiking. He was an amazing waterskier and swing dancer. Chriss loved his blonde labs and through the years you would see him out and about with his four-legged friends, AJ, Hoss, or Buddy. He was a devoted father, son, husband, friend, and member of his church community.

Chriss was taken from us way too soon due to his five-year battle with Alzheimer’s. He made the very most of the moments he had with his wife, daughter, son in law, grandson, and brother-in-law. Throughout his journey with this disease, he was still able to find joy in the moments with them. Our family would like to thank Corus Hospice of Albuquerque for their support and care of Chriss as he transitioned. His amazing smile, loving way, and kindness of heart will be missed.

Chriss is survived by his mother LaRae Mitchell; wife LaVonne Mitchell; daughter, Cathy (JB) Dulco; son, Chad Mitchell; daughter, Brook Mitchell; brothers, Jay Mitchell and Glenn Mitchell; grandchildren, Holden Saxton, Kobbe Mitchell, Bo Mitchell; and brother in law Don Pendley, as well as some of his aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces. He is preceded in death by his father, Orval Mitchell; brother, Melvin Mitchell; as well as his grandparents.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Rio Rancho, on Jan. 8 at 11 a.m., located at 3906 19th Ave SE, Rio Rancho, N.M. 87124. It will be live-streamed on YouTube FBCRR.

His celebration of life will be held at Probst family Funeral home on Jan. 13, at 1 p.m., and is located at 79 E Main St., Midway, Utah, 84049. It will be followed by a dedication at the Midway City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Alzheimer’s research at alz.org. Please put in memory of Chriss Mitchell.