Christensen Emphasizes Culture, Experience as Wolves Prepare For His Third Year with 7-on-7

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves football team will get its first test of the season Tuesday night in Rock Springs when they square off in a 7-on-7 competition against the rival Rock Springs Tigers and perennial 2A powerhouse Mountain View Buffaloes.

The exhibition runs from 7–9 p.m. and offers head coach Blaine Christensen’s squad a chance to measure themselves against top competition before fall camp begins.

“It’s really good for our quarterbacks and receivers to see different things,” Christensen said in an interview last Wednesday. “And for our defense, they’re going to see routes they haven’t seen during our summer sessions. Just going against other teams and high-caliber teams like Mountain View is really good for us.”

Christensen praised Buffaloes head coach Brent Walk, calling him “the best in the business.” He added that Walk and his son, who runs Mountain View’s offense, have built a culture he deeply respects and tries to emulate in Green River. “I look up to that guy immensely, and he’s a mentor to me,” Christensen said. “I have nothing but respect for that guy.”

Now entering his third year at the helm, Christensen said the Wolves’ program has made significant strides in culture and preparation since he took over. That’s been a point of pride for him and his staff, who have emphasized rewarding players for hard work with the program’s “Lifter of the Week”.

“We just thought we’d reward some of the kids that have been here consistently, working hard,” Christensen said. “It’s not much, just a shirt and a post on social media, but it’s part of building a culture where we want workers. It’s taken some time to change the culture, but we’re getting there, slowly but surely.”

The Wolves enter 2025 with a veteran core, including several players who were sophomores when Christensen arrived and are now seniors. That experience, he said, is what he hopes becomes this year’s identity.

“This is the year we’ve been looking forward to,” Christensen said. “Those kids took their lumps, but now they know what 3A football is. We should be one of the older teams in 3A, and that was part of the plan. We’ve got a quarterback Max Hintz, who’s a third-year starter. We’ve got record holders on the team with Dax Taylor. I expect big things out of those guys.”

Last year, Green River came up just short in several close contests, but Christensen believes those experiences hardened his players.

“You look back at our schedule last year — yeah, Star Valley and Cody got us pretty good, but Jackson was tied 21–21 with three minutes left. Lander was a one-score game. Riverton was a two-possession game and we were right there. That first half against Powell was a glimpse of what we can be. The kids know now what we’re capable of, now it’s about giving them confidence.”

The Wolves will lean on that experience early, opening the season with a string of road games before a midseason stretch of home contests.

“I actually like it,” Christensen said of the schedule. “Two of our first three are on grass, so it’s not as hot. We’re excited to go to Mountain View. They’ve been here the last two years and they’ve got a sweet facility and a great culture there. Then we go to Lander, where we’ve won our first game here, and then we go to Rawlins. It’s good to get the wrinkles out on the road before we play in front of our home crowd and hopefully give them a show.”

Christensen also took time to credit those who have supported him throughout his journey, including his wife, who he said has been his biggest supporter as he’s pursued his dream of being a head coach, and recently as they welcomed a child in February.

“Just to have her be a stable person at home that I can talk to, that I can vent to — she’s our biggest fan,” he said. “I also want to thank Tony Beardsley — he bends over backward for us — and Alan Demaret and Dr. Scott Cooper. Those guys have been unbelievable and having their support means the world to us.”

For now, Christensen and the Wolves will take it one step at a time, starting with Tuesday night’s preseason tune-up.