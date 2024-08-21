Christensen Eyes Growth in Year Two with Green River Wolves

GREEN RIVER – As the Green River Wolves prepare to kick off their season with a zero-week game against Mountain View, head coach Blaine Christensen enters his second year at the helm with a clear vision for the future.

“Year two of being the head coach has gone really well so far,” Christensen said. “The players know the expectations of the staff and the expectations to get to the next level that we strive to be at. The kids bought into the weight room this summer and had a really good offseason.”

Christensen, who led the Wolves through a challenging first season at the helm, is now focused on refining the program and making key adjustments. “Just like our players, I feel that our staff had a great offseason by getting better,” he explained. “Our staff is built with guys who love the game and want to continue to grow and change while the game is rapidly evolving.”

Thanks to support from the district, Christensen and his staff attended a coaching clinic that he described as “very beneficial.” This has led to adjustments on both sides of the ball. “We will make a couple of adjustments offensively and we will also make some on the defensive side of the ball,” he said.

With the shifting landscape of Wyoming high school football classifications, the Wolves face some new challenges this season, including a matchup with Riverton. However, Christensen remains unfazed by the changes. “Just like every team in the state, they all change year to year,” he noted.

Christensen is optimistic about his roster, highlighting several players he expects to make significant contributions.

“A handful of names come to mind when I think of kids who potentially could have a big season for us,” Christesen stated. “Maddux Hintz at QB and Outside Linebacker, Ethan Morrell at the O-Line and D-Line, Declan Henderson at O-Line and D-Line. Jacob Lloyd has improved more in one year than I have ever seen a player do. James Herwaldt is a returning Running back and Middle Linebacker who I expect to also have a great year. Daxton Taylor and Chaz Helmandollar will be key contributors in our wide receiver room as well.”

The coach also expressed excitement about the incoming freshman class, although he does not anticipate any of them seeing varsity time this season. “Ideally, I would like to keep those kids together and let them play and have success as a team,” Christensen explained. “Things could change if the depth is needed, but I’m very excited for that group of kids and to see how they grow.”

As the Wolves look ahead to the new season, Christensen’s goals are clear. “We want to start turning close losses into wins,” he emphasized. “We also want to continue to develop our kids with confidence and a work ethic that they can take with them far beyond the football field. We want to put a product on the field that the people of Green River can be proud of.”

The Green River Wolves will kick off their season against Mountain View on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m., as they aim to build on last year’s foundation and take the program to new heights. You can catch the game next week with live video coverage from TRN Media that can be found on The Radio Network’s Facebook Page or on YouTube at TRN Sports. You can also listen to the game on the radio at 104.9 FM and 1490 AM.