Christi Peden (October 28, 1972-October 18, 2023)

Christi Peden, 50, passed away at her home Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, at her home in Evanston.

She was a resident of Evanston for the last 11 years and former resident of Rock Springs.

She was born Oct. 28, 1972, in Kansas City, Mo.; the daughter of Donald E. Fawbush and Sharon K. Thompson.

Christi attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1991 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

She enjoyed spending time with family.

Survivors include two sons, Jeffrey Lux and wife Melody of Rock Springs; Kacey Halladay and significant other Siegi of Sheridan; three daughters, Elizabeth Lux and significant other Ron of Rock Springs, Taylor Halladay and significant other Roth of San Diego, Calif., Kaylie Wilhelm and husband Karl of Rock Springs; one brother, Clark Hager and wife Becky of Rock Springs; five sisters, Sheri Hager-Anderson and husband Bill of Rock Springs, Debbie Guillinger and husband Mike of Kansas City. Mo., Lori Ring of Coos Bay, Ore., Dawn Garven and significant other Clint Burger of Heber, Ariz., Diana Majko and husband Walter of Rock Springs; nine grandchildren, Amiyah, Kylar, Leland, Axel, Lilly, Christian, Alan, Kelly, Erika, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Don and Sharon Fawbush; paternal grandparents Sam and Nora Barber; and maternal grandparents Leta and Waldon Thompson.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.