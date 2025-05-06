Christina Cowgill (June 11, 1982 – April 20, 2025)

Christina Cowgill, 42, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, stepped into Glory in the early hours of Easter morning, April 20, 2025. She left peacefully, while listening to worship music and with her mother Diane by her side.

Christina was born in Portland, Oregon on June 11, 1982, to Matthew and Diane Hammerly. She grew up in Oregon and Colorado, graduating from Rangeview High School in Aurora Colorado.

Christina was introduced to her future husband Dusten by Christina’s lifelong friend, Tracy Bridge-Rusk. Christina and Dusten got married on October 12, 2005 in Rock Springs. Together they had four boys, all of whom loved their mother greatly.

Christina battled AML Leukemia for the last 17 months of her life. When we say she battled, we mean she fought as hard as she knew how. She was convinced that she would walk out her healing, overcoming all odds against her. Between her faith in God as her ultimate healer, and the earthly wisdom of her medical team at Huntsman Cancer Institute, she believed that she had a future beyond the walls of Hope Lodge and Huntsman in Salt Lake City. Her faith never wavered.

Christina is survived by her husband Dusten Cowgill, sons Darian, Noah, Christian, and Brennen, her father Matthew Hammerly of Portland, her mother Diane Hammerly of Rock Springs, and her sister Anna Watson of Rock Springs, including several nieces and nephews.

Christina’s family would like to thank “Dr. T” at Huntsman and all of those who cared for her during her battle. There are many who left an impression on Christina, as she did them. Great thanks to all those who contributed financially towards her journey, all those who prayed, donated time, and provided for needs.

Services for Christina will be announced at a later date.