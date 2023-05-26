Christina L. Risley (April 16, 1970 – May 22, 2023)

Christina L. Risley, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, sadly passed away on May 22, 2023, at her home.

Our mother, Christine, was one strong and giving person. She was born on April 16, 1970 in Moab, UT. Christine graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1988 and continued her schooling to attain a culinary degree. Christine lived in many places, but Rock Springs was always home to her.

In 1990, she met William (Bill) Harper and together they had three children. Bill preceded her in death on December 16, 1996. Christine was a loving mother who was always very close with her children and grandchildren. She was a very friendly and lovable person who never met a stranger in her life. Her family will never be able to fill the space she leaves behind.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Survivors include her sons Justin (Nikki) Harper; Jessie (Traci) Harper; daughter Bessanee (Mathew) Harper all of Rock Springs, WY; brothers Richard (Jolene) McCumber, Dewayne Smith, George Smith; sisters Cathy (Shane) Smith, Joanne (Phillip) Crow; father Vernon “Butch” McCumber; grandchildren (her pride and joy) Airrie Harper, Zoey Harper, William Harper, Emory Harper, and Ellie Diaz.

She was preceded in death by parents George F. Smith, Carolyn McCumber, first husband William “Bill” Harper, late husband John Enbody, as well as her grandmother Bessie Bosley.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held in Vernal, Utah at 1 p.m., July 1, 2023; location TBA.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made via Venmo @cattsmith.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.