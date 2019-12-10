Christina “Tina” Brown (April 4, 1954 – December 3, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Christina “Tina” Brown of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away December 3, 2019 at her home. She was a long time resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Clearwater, Florida.

Tina was born April 4, 1954 the daughter of Theodore and Francis Brown.

She attended schools and graduated high school in Rock Springs, Wyoming with the class of 1973.

Tina was a retired retail clerk, working for several years at Wal-Mart and Steinmart in Florida.

She enjoyed being on the beach and collecting dolphin figurines.

Tina is survived by her mother; Jean Brown, one brother; Shawn Z. Brown and wife Brittany, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Jack and Daisy Korogi, father, sister; Lisa Pirahanna, two nephews; Derrick Tucker and Hunter Finley and two nieces; Breanna Tucker, and Missy Hutchinson.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.