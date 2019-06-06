Christina “Tina” Stephens (December 14, 1937 – May 29, 2019)

GREEN RIVER– Christina (Tina) Stephens, born in Norwich, England December 14, 1937, passed away May 29 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband Don Stephens and her daughter Susan Kersey.

Tina and her husband moved to Green River, Wyoming in 1977 and lived there until 1997. They then moved to Florida.

Tina passed peacefully with her son Carl Stephens and fiancée Elaine and daughter Debra and Trevor Mosley.

Tina had 2 grandsons Christopher Stephens of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Anthony and April Stephens of Green River, Wyoming. Great grandchildren Kaleb, Kooper and Baileigh Stephens and grandchildren Michelle, Lisa, Wayne and Kevin Orton who reside in England and several grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.