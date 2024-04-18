Christine Schmidt (December 11, 1960 – March 27, 2024)

Christine “Chrissy” Schmidt (Hatch) passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Ogden, Utah, at the age of 63.

She was born on December 11, 1960, in Vernal, Utah, to Alan and Dora Hatch.

She is survived by her three children, Christopher Schmidt, Jamie Montgomery, and Kesha Findley; her son-in-law Isaiah Findley; and her six grandchildren, Jesslyn Schmidt, Alaric Tims, Tiara Kendrick, Adrina Stanley, Aliyah Schmidt, and Macy Kendrick.

Christine was preceded in death by her parents, Alan and Dora Hatch.

Christine, known for her outgoing and generous personality, was an avid storyteller who cherished the simple things in life and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had a deep love for her cats and had a heart big enough to adopt them all if she could. Christine’s hobbies included crafting, puzzles, thrifting, and making new friends.

She graduated from Uintah High School, class of ’79. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.

Details about her services will be provided at a later date.