Christmas Day Confrontation Results in Burglary, Battery Charges

ROCK SPRINGS – A Rock Springs man faces prison time following an alleged Christmas Day burglary that escalated into a physical confrontation.

James Domanic Rubeck, 49, of Rock Springs, is being held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond in the Sweetwater County Detention Center after being charged with felony burglary, misdemeanor possession of marihuana, two counts of misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor property destruction and defacement. The felony charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, while misdemeanor possession carries a penalty of not more than 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. The battery charges both carry a possible sentence of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $750, with property destruction charge also having the penalty of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $750.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7 at 10 a.m.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

According to court documents, officers with the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to a residence for a report of two men fighting. Upon arriving, the officers spoke with the home’s two residents, who alleged they found Rubeck standing in their driveway with multiple fishing poles on the top of Rubeck’s vehicle. The poles belonged to one of the residents and were previously on the front porch.

The male resident asked Rubeck for his property and allowed Rubeck to remove it from the vehicle. The male resident told the officers the female resident then started yelling at him to call the police, which upset Rubeck and caused him to approach her. The woman exited the vehicle and Rubeck allegedly punched her in the face.

The man got between the two and Rubeck allegedly punched him in the face and during the altercation, Rubeck allegedly placed the man onto the ground. Rubeck then entered his vehicle and left. While the woman was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, Rubeck returned to the home on foot and allegedly threw a log through the back passenger window of the man’s vehicle, shattering it.

Rubeck was alleged to have stolen other items from the residence’s shed, including lawn chairs, a black tote bag with a power drill, and rakes. Rubeck is also alleged to have used a can of spray paint from inside the shed to paint a piece of foam inside the shed, as well as the shed itself.

Officers found Rubeck’s vehicle parked at the 9th Street Kelly’s Convenience Store and saw rakes and lawn chairs inside the vehicle. The couple drove to the convenience store and confirmed the rakes and lawn chairs were theirs. Other items removed from the vehicle that belonged to the couple included two fishing tackle boxes, a red gas can, a black tool case, a shovel, a silver spade, a power drill, and a container of insecticide. Officers also found a plastic baggie containing 1.04 ounces of a plant substance that field tested presumptive positive for marijuana.

When officers spoke with Rubeck, he said the property owner hired him to clean up the property, saying he took the fishing poles and chairs and put them in his vehicle. He said the man and woman arrived while he was there and claimed the woman disrespected him by cursing at him. He also said the woman punched him first and said they started fighting.