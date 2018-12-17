Christmas Holiday Travel in Full Swing at RKS

ROCK SPRINGS– Christmas holiday travel is in full swing at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport as airport officials prepare for significant passenger flow over the next two weeks.

Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, December 18, the airport is expecting nearly all flights to be operating at or near capacity as families make their way towards family gatherings. There are limited seats still available for other flights to and from RKS at www.united.com.

To help passengers prepare for their upcoming travel, RKS is offering the following tips/advice:



Do not Wrap Your Presents

Advertisement - Story continues below...

TSA officials will need to gain access to all wrapped gifts for screening. Therefore, save your time and only wrap the gift once when you get to your destination.



Arrive 90 Minutes Before Departure Time

Travelers are strongly urged to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before their scheduled departure time. Early and relaxed is a good look on any traveler.



Use Mobile Boarding and Kiosks

No checked bags? Customers can use mobile boarding on their United Airline App or print out boarding passes from home starting 24 hours before their scheduled departure. Both of these options allow them to skip the check-in line at the airline ticket counter and head straight to security.



Use TSA PreCheck Memberships

TSA PreCheck allows travelers to move through the security screening process quickly without removing liquids or laptops from bags and leaving shoes and light jackets on.

Members should remember to add their Known Traveler Number when booking a ticket so the stamp is displayed on the boarding pass.



Leave your Weapons at Home

Gun/Knife Owner? Unless you plan on packing the gun and/or knife in your checked luggage per airline and TSA standards, leave your weapons at home. Carry-On bags = NO WEAPONS!



Purchase Luggage While Booking Travel

Checking bags? Pay the baggage fees online before coming to the airport. Purchasing bags ahead of time when you check-in on your United Airlines App or at home on your computer will save time at the airport.

If you must wait, remember that United Airlines does not accept cash as a form of payment.



Measure and Weigh Luggage Before Arriving at the Airport

It’s important to check luggage dimension and weight restrictions for specific airlines before leaving home. United Airlines allows checked bags to weigh 50 lbs or less. Airlines will charge fees at the ticket counter if bags are over their allotted weight.

No need for a fancy luggage scale, customers can just jump on their home scale with their luggage to gauge the weight.



Use @askTSA or tsa.gov While Packing

The TSA provides timely answers through their Twitter handle @askTSA and offers an inclusive guide on their website (tsa.gov) that educates travelers on what’s carry-on acceptable.

Oranges, baby formula over 3.4 oz and a garden gnome – yes, yes and yes. Hand cream over 3.4 oz – no.