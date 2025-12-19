Christmas in the Park Receives $8,000 Grant

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency was awarded an $8,000 grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation to support additions to the Christmas in the Park display at Bunning Park next year.

According to the Rock Springs URA, the money will be used to create additional displays, more lighting, and overall improvements.

“Christmas in the Park has become a signature holiday tradition for our community,” Nicole Hartford, chairwoman of the Christmas in the Park committee and URA board member said. “This generous support from the Wyoming Community Foundation allows us to continue building on that momentum and create an even more magical and welcoming experience for families, visitors, and our entire community in 2026.

