Christmas in the Park Returns Bigger and Brighter

ROCK SPRINGS — Bunning Park will light up for the season on Saturday, Nov. 29, as Christmas in the Park returns with more than 100,000 lights and a community celebration.

The First Light ceremony begins Nov. 29, at 5:30 p.m., when the park’s holiday display will illuminate for the first time this year. Horizon Theater will perform A Christmas Carol at 6 p.m., after the lighting ceremony.

Food trucks TIP’S Kitchen and Ricky’s Sweet Sips will be on-site, and the Miners Hockey Team will serve hot cocoa. The Rock Springs Lions Club will also begin offering free holiday train rides, which will continue on Friday and Saturday nights.

The light display will run nightly from 5:30 p.m. to midnight through Jan. 1