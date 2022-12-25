Christmas: The Incarnation

To me there is no greater consolation given to humankind than this, that Christ became a human being, a child, a babe, playing in the lap and at the breasts of his most gracious mother. Who is there whom this sight would not comfort? Now is overcome the power of sin, death, hell, conscience, and guilt, if you come to judge this gurgling Babe and believe that he is come, not to judge you, but to save. ~ Martin Luther

Grace and peace to you from God the Father and our Lord Jesus Christ,

To save the world God sent a gurgling baby. This baby will become known as the one in whom “the word became flesh.” On Christmas, and in all matters of faith, we are not to refer to God in his great, Divine Majesty. That God will overwhelm and terrify us. He is too much for us. Instead if we want to know God, God points us to his dearly, beloved Son, born of the Virgin Mary. Born. With flesh, and blood, and hair. And yes, who would need to be wiped clean of his poopy diaper. And yes, who would spit up his food on his mommy’s shoulder. That is your God. That is your Savior. That is the wisdom of God. It is this Little One who has come to redeem a world trapped in its own darkness. A Baby is the light of the world. A Baby is God who has become as all babies, but without sin.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In this incarnation, God became flesh, and dwelled among us. And now, every grace and the peace of God is yours. By this Baby you are saved from your sin. Be of good cheer.

Merry Christmas,

Pastor Levi Powers