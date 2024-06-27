Christoffersens Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary

Ken and Doris Christoffersen are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary today, June 27. They were married June 27, 1964.

Ken and Doris live in Rock Springs, where Doris is a native of over 79 years. Ken, originally from Colorado, has lived in Rock Springs for 60+ years.

They were introduced by Ken’s brother and sister-in-law. Doris worked for the Christoffersens who owned the Gamble’s store in Rock Springs.

They have three children, Yvonne (Doug) Peterson of Cheyenne, Eric Christoffersen of Rock Springs, and Becky (Virgil) Middendorf of Billings, Montana; nine grandchildren, Aaron and Ryan Peterson, KJ, Jacob (Wendy),Trey, River and Kason Christoffersen, Gretchen and Saywer Middendorf; and five great grandchildren, Ava and Mila Peterson, and Makenna, Bailey and Cody Christoffersen.