Christopher Adam Wilson (June 23, 1970 – June 27, 2023)

Christopher Adam Wilson, 53, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at his parents’ home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a long-time resident of Pinedale, Wyoming and former resident of Green River. He died following a lengthy illness.

He was born June 23, 1970 in Evanston, Wyoming; the son of John “Jack” M. Wilson and JoDell “Jody” Smith.

Christopher attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1988 graduate of Green River High School.

He married Brenda Darrah June of 1990 in Elko, Nevada. They had two sons from this union and they later divorced.

Christopher worked for M & L Construction for six years as a Carpenter until ill health forced his retirement on August 1, 2021. He previously worked for Schell Construction for 12 years as a Carpenter.

He enjoyed spending time with family; fishing; making custom models and operating R. C. Cars.

Survivors include his parents, John “Jack” and JoDell “Jody” Wilson of Green River, Wyoming; two sons, Michael “Mike” Wilson and significant other Jazmine McCullough of Pinedale, Wyoming; Nicholas “Nick” Wilson of Pinedale, Wyoming; one brother, Dave Wilson of Green River, Wyoming; one sister Rebecca Johnson of Green River, Wyoming; several nieces; nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Max and Bonnie Wilson; John and Adella Smith; several aunts and uncles.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.