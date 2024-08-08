Christopher Lindsey Tyler (February 22, 1977 – July 30, 2024)

Christopher Lindsey Tyler, our super dad, incredible husband, caring son, brother, and friend passed away on July 30, 2024 at the age of 47 in his Saratoga Springs home from his 8 month long battle with pancreatic cancer. He fought incredibly hard and passed peacefully when each and everyone of his kids were there to surround him.

Chris was born February 22, 1977 in Laramie, Wyoming to Debra Monroe and Marvin Tyler. Chris graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1995 and went on to earn his associate’s and bachelor’s degrees. One of the main things he always told his newly-adulting kids was, “It is okay to change your mind in life, I barely use my degrees and I love what I do”. Our dad was an incredibly hard worker and truly showed his passion for his hard work. A quote he embodied perfectly was, “you’ll never work a day in your life if you’re doing something you love.” He’s a big reason most of his kids are entrepreneurs and are dedicated to living a life they love and feel inspired by. He was beyond proud of each and every one of them.

He met the love of his life Aimee Lovato Tyler who he cherished beyond words and went on to marry her on September 27, 2008. He instantly with no hesitation took on her four kids as they were his own blood. Chris and Aimee then brought their baby girl Hailo into this world in 2010.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Some of his favorite activities were fishing, soccer, and being the go-to tech guy. Seriously, you should see our (smart) house! He loved going to the RSL games and watching UFC with his son-in-law. He fell in love with 3D printing and showered us with his amazing creations.

To say he will be missed is an incredible understatement. He was and still is the glue to our family.

Chris is survived by his wife Aimee Tyler. Children Daxton (Megan), Jerzilyn (Pablo), Kaidynce (Davon), Mckoi (Bonney), Hailo, Kaden, Chantel, Zachary. Parents: Marv and Pam Tyler, Debi and Andy Monroe. Siblings: Hayden (Amber) Tyler, Hillary (Kurt) Pierson, Haley (Brent) Gottwalt, Kara Tyler Merritt, Andrew Monroe. Grandmother Marlene Chevalier. In-laws: Ron and Shawna Lovato, Mandee and Ken Neff, Danielle and Brandon Russell, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by Grandparents Kenneth and Dorothy Tyler, Wayne and Maria Robinson, Harold and Wanda Monroe, Levell Chevalier. Uncles Robert Tyler, James Monroe.

Our dad refused the traditional sad and dark funeral feel and requested a celebration of life as beautiful as life can be. This will be held on August 18, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Memory Grove Park venue in Salt Lake City: 375 N Canyon Road, SLC, UT 84103. Please do not wear black.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations for funeral expenses and family bills. Donations can be made to the family through GoFundMe.

The family welcomes any and all who would like to support Chris and his family to join them at his celebration of life.