Christopher Mark Corazza (May 25, 1961 – July 24, 2024)

Christopher Mark Corazza passed away peacefully on July 24, 2024. After a battle with pulmonary fibrosis and surviving a double lung transplant in February of 2023, he is now at rest.

Chris was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on May 25, 1961, to Margaret and Herman Corazza. He and his first wife, Tina Kaumo Corazza, lovingly raised three beautiful daughters: Jessica, Alexis, and Shelby. In his later years, Chris found love and companionship with his second wife, Julie Corazza. He is survived by his daughter Jessica Morrissey and her husband Pat Morrissey, his daughter Alexis Carlson and her husband Trevor Carlson, his daughter Shelby Corazza, his wife Julie Corazza and her family, his brother Emil Corazza and his wife Cheryl Corazza, his sister Cathy Corazza-Polzin and her husband Larry Polzin and children, and August, Carol, Tina, and Angela Kaumo.

Chris was a soul of boundless adventure and a heart full of dreams. From an early age, he immersed himself in the family business at Downtown Body Shop, a venture founded by his father, Herman, and managed alongside his brother Emil. However, it was his profound connection with horses that truly defined his early years. Chris’s deep affinity for these majestic animals saw him break, train, and shoe many horses throughout his life, beginning with his very first horse in his youth. One of Chris’s most cherished tales involved the pivotal moment that led him to the skies. After a wild horse he had adopted bolted, Chris’s determination to retrieve it led him to hire a plane. The pilot, recognizing Chris’s fervent spirit, allowed him to take the controls, sparking a lifelong passion for aviation. This serendipitous flight marked the beginning of Chris’s illustrious journey as a pilot.

With unwavering dedication, Chris pursued his pilot’s license, eventually owning several aircraft. He took his family on many adventures. Plane rides with car seats, Barbies and all. His passion for flying propelled him into a distinguished career beginning with United Express. This career move took him and his family to Excelsior, Minnesota, where he continued to soar in the aviation field with various corporate airlines. His professional path later led him to roles with companies such as Best Jets and Discount Tire in Arizona, further solidifying his legacy in the skies.

Though Chris’s health complications eventually brought him to his final chapter, his family is deeply grateful for the additional time he had, made possible by his generous donor. Chris spent the last 8 months of his life in Labelle, Florida with his wife, Julie and their lovable dog, Rocky.

Chris’s adventurous spirit and love for flying will forever inspire those who knew him. His journey through life was marked by a quest for new horizons and a profound connection with both the earth and the sky.