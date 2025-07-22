Christopher William Pickrell (October 1, 1989 – July 12, 2025)

Christopher William Pickrell, 35, beloved son, father, brother, and friend, passed away on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

Chris was born on October 1, 1989, in Plano, Illinois, to Leslie Pickrell and Mary Walters Pickrell. He grew up in Utah and Wyoming, attending schools in Park City, Utah; Holladay, Utah; and Rock Springs. He graduated from Rock Springs High School in 2008 and later earned a Bachelor’s Degree of Business Administration Entrepreneurship from American InterContinental University, a testament to his dedication and passion for learning.

In his professional life, Chris spent nine dedicated years as a relief operator at Sisecam, where his strong work ethic and positive spirit were admired by colleagues and friends alike.

A proud veteran, Chris honorably served his country in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom as a member of the United States Army. During his service, he was awarded the Army Achievement Medal for “exceptionally meritorious service as a fire team leader. Pickrell’s dedication to duty and outstanding performance contributed to the overwhelming success of the battalion’s mission. His actions are in keeping with the finest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon himself, the 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment ‘Wild Boars,’ and the United States Army. His courage, leadership, and unwavering commitment to his fellow soldiers remain a source of pride for his family and all who knew him.

Chris’s adventurous nature was reflected in his many interests. He loved golfing, gaming, and trading stocks, and his culinary skills brought joy to those around him. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, hunting, snowboarding, and camping. His passion for travel took him on countless adventures, from skydiving to swimming with sharks, always embracing life to its fullest.

Chris is survived by his loving family: his father, Leslie Pickrell of Rock Springs; his mother, Mary Warren, and her husband Johnny of Steelville, Missouri; his cherished daughter, Bexlee McCoy of Rock Springs; his brother, Michael Pickrell, and wife Brittanie of Tahoka, Texas; and his four sisters, Andrea Johnson and husband Kurt B., Valerie Gunter and husband Spence, Ashley Woodruff and husband Tony, and Kimberly Brown, all of Rock Springs. He is also survived by seven nieces: Catherine Randall and husband Mason, Hanna Pickrell, Gracie Pickrell, Emma Pickrell, Emery Woodruff, Arya Woodruff, and Charlotte Brown; nine nephews, Shane Johnson, Tavin Johnson, Jace Aullman, Jax Aullman, Wyatt Stuart, Brycyn Mann, Caydyn Mann, Carter Trempe, and Roan Woodruff. He leaves behind his four uncles, David Weber, Floyd Pickrell Jr., John Walters, and Daniel Walters; one aunt, Susan Walters; and his beloved dog, Ceci.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Floyd Sr. and Velma Pickrell, and his maternal grandparents, Albert and Shirley Walters.

The family respectfully requests that donations in Chris’s memory be made to Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or call 877-832-6997.

Graveside services, interment, and military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 7, 2025, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome to attend and pay their respects.

Condolences and memories of Chris may be shared online at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Though our hearts are heavy, we celebrate the life of Christopher William Pickrell, an adventurous soul whose love for life and family left an indelible mark on all who knew him.