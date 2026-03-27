Christy Kae Bernal (March 15, 1946 – March 26, 2026)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Christy Kae Bernal, 80, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Christy passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at Castle Rock Rehabilitation in Green River.



Christy was born on a beautiful spring day March 15, 1946, in Bellevue, Ohio. She spent her early years there and later moved with her family to Phoenix, Arizona, where she graduated from Camelback High School in 1964.



She married Samuel Bernal August 7, 1971 in Green River. They later divorced and remained dearest friends.



She dedicated herself to being a homemaker, creating a warm and loving environment for her family. A long-time resident of Green River, Christy cherished her community and was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350. Known for her playful spirit, she enjoyed being ornery and had a deep affection for the color blue. Saturdays were eagerly anticipated for watching her favorite team, the Ohio State Buckeyes, in action.



Christy’s memory will be lovingly cherished by her three daughters: Kelly Poorman and her husband Joseph Marcy of Green River; Samantha Stanphill and her husband Andy of Green River; Crista Bernal of Green River; one brother, Bruce McLaughlin of Phoenix, Arizona; former husband, Samuel Bernal of Green River; seven grandchildren: Jacob, Brandon, Michael, Justin, Sheridyn, Brookelin, and Danyelle; several cousins; nieces; nephews.



She is preceded in death by her father Bruce McLaughlin; mother Edith and husband John Minckler; one son, Jere Sallee; one daughter, Leysa Bernal.



In remembrance of Christy’s life, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the YWCA, Domestic Violence at 1035 Jackson Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901. This was a cause close to Christy’s heart, reflecting her generosity and desire to help those in need.



Cremation will take place; no services will be held at her request.