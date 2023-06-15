Chronic Wasting Disease Detected in Mule Deer near Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease in Deer Hunt Area 131. The disease was detected in a targeted mule deer buck near Rock Springs that was euthanized by wildlife managers in late April.

Deer Hunt Area 131 is in the Green River Region and is part of the Sublette mule deer herd where CWD was first detected in 2017. The area is bordered by six CWD-positive areas: 92, 96, 98, 100, 132 and 138.

To ensure hunters are informed, Game and Fish announces when CWD is found in a new hunt area. The Centers for Disease Control recommends hunters do not consume any animal that is obviously ill or tests positive for CWD.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Continued monitoring of CWD over time is important to help Game and Fish understand the potential impacts of the disease, as well as evaluate future management actions for deer and elk. A map of CWD endemic areas is available on the Game and Fish website.

The disease is 100 percent fatal to deer, elk and moose that have been infected. In 2022 Game and Fish personnel tested 6,701 CWD lymph node samples from deer and elk— primarily submitted by hunters — and continue to evaluate new recommendations for trying to manage the disease.

Please visit the Game and Fish website for more information on chronic wasting disease testing, transmission and regulations on transportation and disposal of carcasses.