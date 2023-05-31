Chrystal Leah Phillipenas Henley (September 24, 1973 — May 29, 2023)

Chrystal Leah Phillipenas Henley, the laugh heard round the world, was taken from us on May 29, 2023 from liver disease. She left peacefully from her home in Green River.

She was born to Joseph and Dianna (Floyd) Phillipenas a day before her big sister’s birthday, September 24,1973 in Rock Springs, WY.

She chose a tumultuous family and overcame many challenges. After attending schools all over the country, her primary roots were in Overton, Nevada and Green River, Wyoming. She graduated from GRHS in 1991, the same year she met her husband to be.

She was married on August 14, 1993 to James Henley and gave birth to her personal joy, Marriah, on April 8, 1994.

She loved her family with all her heart and gave joy to so many around her. She was raised by a single father, but told anyone that would listen, she was raised by her sister. She worked a number of admin/secretary jobs and always gave her whole heart to them. She loved the Green Bay Packers and actually attended a winning home game in 2015. She loved to golf and float the river in her past time and had even golfed in Ireland because she could.

She danced with her demons and eventually let them lead. Everyone that met her, commented on her smile and her laugh. It was contagious and broke through walls, but she carried too much to keep dancing.

Each of her parents went on to have additional siblings, and she has an entourage of love left on this planet. She was preceded in death by her mother, Diane, and both sets of her grandparents. Those that remain include: her husband James, her daughter Marriah, her father Joey, her sister Tracie Pecheny and husband Rick, Rocky Akin and wife Sarah, Amber Arnold, Matthew Phillipenas, Alissa Phillipenas, Brittani Phillipenas, and Elizabeth Phillipenas and step-mother Tammy. She also leaves a number of nieces and nephews that will feel the void she left as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Her celebration of life will be June 10, 2023 at 12 p.m., noon, in the Green River Eagles Hall.

