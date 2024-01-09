Church & Dwight Donates $5K to Support Child Developmental Center Programs

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Church & Dwight made a $5,000 donation in December to the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center (SCCDC) to support the purchase of classroom supplies, equipment, and furniture needed for the preschool programs in Rock Springs and Green River.

The SCCDC Preschool Program is rapidly growing and with that growth, the center has opened new classrooms and purchased additional supplies and equipment to meet the increased needs of children attending the program.

Additionally, the center added several new curriculum resources such as Haggerty, Zoo-phonics, Eureka and CKLA to the program. These resources increase the center’s ability to make positive connections with the students’ knowledge, experience, and identity. The donation from Church & Dwight will be used towards purchasing materials needed to support those resources.

The donation was made possible through Church & Dwight’s Employee Giving Fund (EGF). The fund is supported by employees’ contributions, which are matched dollar for dollar by Church & Dwight.

“The generous funds donated through the EGF are greatly appreciated and the SCCDC is honored and extremely grateful to be selected as one of those organizations that these contributions support,” Lori Lucero, SCCDC Executive Director said.

SCCDC Assistant Director Niki McKenzie also stressed the importance of the donation in supplying kids with learning resources.

“As the needs of the SCCDC increase and our programs grow, the support of our community is critical to our ability to continue serving the children and families of Sweetwater County. This funding will give us the assistance we need to supply the children with much needed resources to learn and grow in their most formative years,” McKenzie said. “Thank you so much to Church & Dwight and their employees for this incredibly generous donation, it truly means the world to us.”