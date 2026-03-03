Churches Helping Families

Friday, March 13

5–9 PM

624 Bridger Ave.

Churches Together, a network of Rock Springs congregations, will be holding a fundraiser called “Families Helping Families” on Friday, March 13th at the Catholic Parish Center in Rock Springs (624 Bridger Ave) to benefit the Sweetwater Family Resource Center. The event includes dinner (Fish and Chips by the Knights of Columbus, Mac and Cheese for those who don’t eat fish), two arts and crafts (wooden egg spinning, cross coloring, St. Patrick Day windchimes, and prayer bracelets), a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and musical performance by the EIO Band. Individual tickets are $17, Family tickets are $45. Please join us! If you can not attend you can still donate through the First Congregational Church via check or Paypal–mark “FHF” in the memo line of your check please!*

The local congregations sponsoring this event include: Holy Spirit Catholic Community, First Congregational Church, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, First Baptist Church, Holy Communion Episcopal Church, Mount of Olives Lutheran Church, Restoration Ministries, Seventh Day Adventist Church, and Ordinary Faith.

Advertisement - Story continues below...