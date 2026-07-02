Churches Together Launches Summer Hygiene Drive to Support Local Families and Students

A simple donation can make a big difference.
Throughout July and August, Churches Together is asking the community to help stock local shelves by donating essential hygiene products during its annual Hygiene Drive in support of Stuff the Bus.
Last year, the drive helped supply the First Congregational Church Food Pantry, the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, and Rock Springs schools. Those supplies have now been nearly depleted, and the need is once again growing.
This year’s donations will benefit:
- First Congregational Church Food Pantry
- Food Bank of Sweetwater County
- Rock Springs High School
- Western Wyoming Community College Student Store House
Most Needed Items
Donations of new, full-size hygiene products are greatly appreciated, especially:
- Shampoo & conditioner
- Deodorant
- Lotion
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Toilet paper
- Feminine hygiene products
- Laundry detergent
- Razors
- Combs & hair brushes
- Body soap
Name-brand products are not required. Every donation helps.
Drop-Off Locations
Collection boxes are available at the following locations throughout Rock Springs:
- Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce (987 Dewar Drive)
- White Mountain Library (2935 Sweetwater Drive)
- Rock Springs Library (400 C Street)
- Rock Springs City Hall (212 D Street)
- First Congregational Church (1275 Adams Avenue)
- Holy Communion Episcopal Church (255 2nd Street)
- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- 2055 Edgar Street
- 1109 Tulip Drive
- 3315 White Mountain Boulevard
- Holy Spirit Catholic Community
- First Baptist Church (527 C Street)
- Mount of Olives Lutheran Church (2916 Foothill Boulevard)
Working Together for the Community
Churches Together was formed through the collaboration of local congregations committed to serving the community. Today, the organization remains open to all communities of faith and continues to work together on projects that meet local needs.
By donating a few everyday essentials, you can help ensure local families, students, and neighbors have access to basic hygiene products many of us take for granted.
Drop off your donations throughout July and August and help make a meaningful difference in our community.
📲 Scan the QR code to get signed up today!