Cinco de Mayo Falls on Taco Tuesday: Here’s How to Celebrate

SWEETWATER COUNTY — It’s Taco Tuesday. It’s Cinco de Mayo. The universe is trying to tell you something.

But first, a little history.

On May 5, 1862, the Mexican army beat French forces besieging the city of Puebla, marking a turning point in the Second Franco-Mexican War. The victory became Cinco de Mayo, a holiday that, while modestly celebrated in Mexico, has grown into a full-blown celebration of Mexican-American culture in the United States.

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This year, it lands on a Tuesday. A Taco Tuesday, to be exact.

To honor the occasion, here’s a family street taco recipe that comes together in about 40 minutes and makes six generously sized tacos. Like any good family recipe, exact measurements are suggestions. Trust your instincts and season to taste:

The Steak

Start with 1 pound of sirloin, cut into bite-sized pieces. Season with garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, paprika, and a quarter teaspoon of oregano. Combine with olive oil and the juice of half a lemon, toss the steak in, and let it marinate. Fifteen minutes is the minimum, but the longer the better. Cook to your preferred doneness.

The Salsa

Thoroughly brown one large red tomato, a quarter onion and two jalapeños in a pan. Transfer to a molcajete, or a blender if you’re being practical, and grind with salt, pepper and chopped cilantro to taste.

Feeling brave? Add one to two habaneros to the pan with the other vegetables. They bring serious heat, well beyond a jalapeño, and are strictly optional. Consider yourself warned.

The Toppings

Sliced radishes, cucumbers, onion, cilantro and fresh lime. Simple. Classic. Non-negotiable.

Don’t forget the fresh guacamole to bring it all together.

Food has a way of connecting us to history, culture and each other. This Cinco de Mayo, gather around the table, squeeze on the lime and let the tacos do the rest.