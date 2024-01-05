Cinda Lou Grover (August 26, 1964 – December 31, 2023)

Cinda Lou Grover (August 26, 1964 - December 31, 2023)

Cinda Lou Grover, 59, passed away Sunday, December 31, 2023 peacefully with her husband by her side at the University of Utah Medical Center.  She was a life-long resident Rock Springs, Wyoming.  She died following a courageous lengthy battle.

She was born August 26, 1964 in Rock Springs; the daughter of William Ingle and Delores Stout Ingle.

Mrs. Grover attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1982 graduate of Rock Springs High School.  

She married the love of her life Steven Grover April 14, 1984 in Rock Springs.

Mrs. Grover was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church.

She enjoyed playing the piano; cooking; knitting and spending time with children.  Cinda had a huge heart and would help anyone especially children.  

Survivors include her husband of thirty-nine years, Steven “Steve” Grover of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter Breauna Grover of Cheyenne, Wyoming; two brothers, Stan Ingle and wife Traci of Rock Springs, Wyoming; David “Michael” Ingle and wife Kim of Grand Lake, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Delores Ingle; paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

Cremation will take place; a private service will be conducted.

The family respectfully requests donations to be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sweetwater County, 1471 Dewar Drive #147, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Boys and Girls Club Sweetwater County, 736 Massachusetts Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

