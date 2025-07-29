Cindy Gengler (December 29, 1956 – July 25, 2025)

Cindy Gengler, 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones after a courageous four-year battle with liver disease.

Born in Seattle, on December 29, 1956, to Bill Baker and Eileen “Babe” Mayberry, Cindy was the eldest of five sisters and a true trailblazer from the start. She grew up in Washington and later earned her GED from Green River. Cindy made history as the first female haul truck driver at Black Butte and eventually found her true calling behind the bar, where her vibrant personality and gift for connection made her a beloved bartender in Spring Creek, Nevada, and later at the Eagles Clubs in both Rock Springs and Green River.

Cindy had a deep love for people, motorcycles, laughter, and creating memorable moments. Her bold spirit, warm heart, and sharp wit left a lasting impression on everyone lucky enough to know her.

She was first married to Kenny Nelson, with whom she had two beautiful daughters. Later, she found love again and married Jim Gengler in Spring Creek. In 2002, the couple moved to Sherman, Texas, in pursuit of medical care after Cindy was diagnosed with stage 4 non-alcoholic cirrhosis. Despite her illness, Cindy’s strength, determination, and joy for life remained a constant inspiration.

Cindy is survived by her loving husband, Jim Gengler; her mother, Eileen “Babe” Mayberry; sisters Chrystal Gardea, Corinna Rogers, step-sister Billie Stogner, daughters Angel (Roberto) Hernandez and Candy (Scott) Shields; stepchildren Jamie (Raymond) Cappasola-Melendez, Staci (Jon) Traufler, and Donald (Dustin) Gengler; her uncle Joe; and former husband, Kenny Nelson. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Nikki Reed, Alyssa Muniz, Taylor Shields, Lacy Mills, Kathleen Mills, Edward Cappasola, Skyelynn Traufler, Kamrynn Traufler, and Jon James Traufler; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Baker; stepfather, Carl Mayberry; grandparents Leo and Mellicent; sisters Connie Anderson, Cathy Mayberry, Melinda, and Debbie Healy; brothers Ed Mayberry and Colin McIntyre; and beloved grandsons Brock and Brady Bennett, Fur babies that were loved so much Marco, Paluma, Zeus, Peanut.

Cindy will be remembered for her boldness, compassion, and the way she lit up a room. She was a fighter, a friend, a mother, and a free spirit — and she will be missed deeply by all who loved her.

A celebration of life will be held in Green River, with more information at a later date.