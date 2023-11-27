Cindy Louise Current (July 11, 1961 – November 21, 2023)

Cindy Louise Current, 62, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a life long resident of Rock Springs.

She was born July 11, 1961 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Carl Frank Cilensek and Shirley Ann Meyer.Mrs. Current attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1979 graduate of Rock Springs High School. She received her Associate of Arts Degree in Accounting from Casper College.

Cindy married the love of her life Bill Current on Aug. 22, 1987 in Pinedale, Wyoming.

She worked as a Bookkeeper for Current Properties for many years.

Mrs. Current was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.She enjoyed spending time with friends, hosting parties, crafting, trips to Las Vegas and Hallmark Movies, but most of all her favorite time was with family.

Survivors include her husband of thirty-six years, Bill Current; two daughters, Stephanie Current of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Jennifer Brehm and husband Chris of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister Cheryl Harrelson-Masters and husband Pete of Florida; two granddaughters, Ava Brehm; Abigail Brehm; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Frank and Shirley Ann Cilensek; two brothers, Richard Cilensek; Gary Cilensek and father-in-law, William Current.

A Rosary will be recited 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 at the church. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Cindy’s memory to Holy Spirit Catholic School, 210 A Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.