Cindy Marie Scott (November 5, 1958 – January 29, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Cindy Marie Scott, 60, of Rock Springs,WY and Grand Junction, CO passed away January 29, 2019 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, CO. A long time resident of Rock Spring, Cindy died following a lengthy illness.

She was born November 5, 1958 in Fairbanks, Alaska, the daughter of the late Robert W. Sr. And Betty M. Hiatt. She attended and graduated college at the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor’s Degree for teaching.

Cindy married Dale C Scott on February 14, 1992 in Farson, WY.

Her interests included cooking, sewing, spending time with all of her hairy children, and most importantly spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband Dale Scott of Grand Junction, CO; her brother Robert Hiatt JR.; her niece Tabitha Bradford and husband Lyle Bradford of Grand Junction, CO, and Samantha Madison of Rock Springs, WY.

She was also survived by her great nieces and nephews Ashley Skorcz, Kaycee Dillon, Kelci Bradford, Tiffani Skorcz, Rebecca Madison, Jake Madison, Raetanna Eagle. Her sister in-laws and brother in-laws Denise Madison, Tina Burnley, Scotty, James Scott all of Rock Springs, WY, her step daughter Ashley Guat and husband David Guat, her step grand children Brendon, Alyssa, and Elijah of Oklahoma.