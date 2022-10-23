Cindy Rae Bluemn (May 9, 1961 – September 30, 2022)

Cindy Rae Bluemn, 61, passed away on September 30, 2022 at Adventist Hospital in Portland, Oregon.

Mrs. Blueman was a resident of Portland, Oregon for the past one year and former long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died following a sudden illness.

Cindy was born on May 9, 1961 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Raymond J. Reese and Margret Prater. She attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1979 graduate of Rock Springs, High School.

Cindy worked for Bunning Transfer for 30 years having retired in 2020 as a secretary.

She was a good student and was an avid swimmer. Cindy married and had four children she loved dearly.

She loved to bake; crochet and read books and always had a great sense of humor, a heart full of love, and open door and passion to listen to those who needed an ear. Cindy loved animals; the beach and spending time with her grandchildren. She always said she wasn’t very social but she could start up a conversation with anyone at any time.

She was the youngest of four children with three older brothers

Survivors include her two sons, Jacob Bluemn of Portland, Oregon; Tony Bluemn of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Lindsey Etherington and husband John of Portland, Oregon; Angela Bluemn; two brothers, Roger Levitt and wife Carol of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Leeland Reese and wife Jody of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two grandchildren, Cyrus Etherington, Ashlynn Etherington; nephews, Brian “BR” Levitt of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Dustin Levitt of Daniel, Wyoming; Nathan Reese of Rock Springs, Wyoming; LJ Reese of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Nieces, Naomi Reese-James of Las Vegas, Nevada; Tiffany O’Leary of Las Vegas, Nevada and several cousins.



is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Reese and wife Margret; one brother Jerry LevittCindy is dearly missed and forever loved by her surviving family.

A special thanks to everyone who has reached out to the family and friends. Your thoughts and compassion are greatly appreciated and welcomed.

Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.