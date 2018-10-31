Ciner Hiring Lab Process Technician

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Lab Process Technician.
Job Description
TITLE: Lab Process Technician
DIV/DEPT: Tech Lab
Ciner is seeking a Lab Process Technician to conduct laboratory analysis and testing to monitor and ensure product quality meets or exceeds customer expectations. The technician must multitask and perform special testing as requested by internal customers.
Responsibilities
- Conduct comprehensive product testing and analysis
- Ensure compliance with product and customer specifications
- Collect and conduct in process testing at various stages of the soda ash manufacturing
- Generate accurate certificate of analysis for customers
- Enter and maintain complex laboratory test data into a database
- Interact effectively and appropriately with customer service teams in Atlanta
- Perform general maintenance and calibrations on lab test equipment
Minimum Requirements
- AS degree or equivalent experience in a science discipline preferably chemistry, biology,
engineering, or computer sciences
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a refinery or manufacturing environment
- Demonstrated excellent verbal and written communication, problem-solving and
troubleshooting skills
- Demonstrated ability to make independent decisions and manage conflicting priorities in a fast-paced environment’
- Ability to work 12 hour rotating dayshifts and weekends
- Demonstrated outstanding communication, coaching, training, and interpersonal skills
- Demonstrated ability to work effectively with people at all levels of an organization
Desired Skills / Qualifications
- Software database certifications, quality certification
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at
cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on Friday November 9, 2018.
