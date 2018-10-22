Ciner Hiring Mine Maintenance Mechanic

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Mine Maintenance Mechanic “B” Class.
Job Description
TITLE: Mine Maintenance Mechanic “B” Class
DIV/DEPT: Mine Maintenance
SHIFT: Days
Minimum Qualifications
- High school graduate or equivalent
- Excellent understanding of mining systems and processes.
- 3 years experience or 2 years formal education in industrial maintenance that includes basic knowledge and experience in these areas:
– Measurement
– Hydraulics
– Bearings
– Drive systems
– Fasteners
– Gaskets and sealing
– Gears
– Hoist operation
– Electrical
-Welding
- Basic computer skills.
- Experience in operation and maintenance of internal combustion engines and mobile equipment including diesel engines.
- Must be self-motivated and able to perform on a high performance work team with minimal supervision.
- Proficient at reading and interpreting schematics/blueprints
- Strong communication skills; both written and verbal
- Demonstrated leadership skills.
- Able to meet physical demands of the position (lift 50lbs, work rotating shift work, color perception, recognize warning alarms, fine motor skills and climb ladders and stairways).
Preferred Skills
- A certification or license in the field is a plus.
- Wyoming Underground Mine Foreman’s certification.
Selection Process
An internal pre-screen of applicants will be made to determine if minimum qualifications are met. Based on this, candidates meeting these criteria must complete an assessment administered by Western Wyoming Community College (WWCC), date TBD.
Applicants that are determined by WWCC as successfully passing the assessment will be offered an interview for the position.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at
cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on Thursday November 1, 2018.
